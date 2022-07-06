Sherri Shepherd on Upcoming Talk Show: "I’m Going to Make You Laugh"

Sherri Shepherd is forging her own path in daytime. At this year's ESSENCE Fest, she spoke to Bossip about being ready for this opportunity and acknowledged the many contributions of other Black talk show hosts.

Of hosting Sherri, she said:

I don’t question it, but I see why it was so long [in the making]. Because now I know who I am, I know what I bring, I know what works. I know the gift that I’ve been given. I make people laugh, that’s what I do.

Shepherd explained:

I’m not trying to be a journalist, that’s why you got Tamron Hall, she’s a journalist. That’s why you got other folks. I don’t sing, that’s why you have Jennifer Hudson. I come out, and I’m going to make you laugh, and I’m going to make you feel good from laughing. But that took doing standup for 20 years, getting on stage. That took me doing The View, to learn to be curious about people. I can see God all in this, so I’m very thankful, and I’m very excited. I think you got to see a little bit of what I do on The View, but [now] you’ll really get to see it.

She teased that fans can expect a lot of fun, saying: