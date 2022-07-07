Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge/Taylor: Taylor and Ridge are discussing Steffy’s state of mind. He thinks she is strong and will continue to be there for her children. They discuss Steffy as a child and how she’s always been a bright light. Taylor hopes Sheila doesn’t dim her glow.

Ridge is done sitting around doing nothing. Taylor reminds him that anyone could be a target with Sheila going rogue. Ridge wonders if Sheila left town. Taylor thinks she might be right under their noses. Ridge’s phone buzzes with a work message and he needs to head out. Taylor isn’t finished talking because she’s upset how she was played for a fool by Sheila. She wishes she hadn’t been on the rooftop to stop Sheila from jumping.

Liam/Hope: Liam is doing laundry when Hope arrives. She talks about how Brooke’s doing with Sheila on the loose. Hope is trying to relax, but finds it difficult. Liam thinks they should remember to be grateful for their lives.

Liam changes the subject to Eric and Donna. Hope confirms they are now together and it seems to make sense for them as a renewed couple. They switch to Paris and Carter, and how it all felt very rushed - with Quinn interrupting the ceremony. Liam understands what a mistake it is to deny one’s true feelings.

Considering everything that's happening, Hope is glad that Ridge hired so much security. Liam thinks they should move up to the main house, but Brooke already told Hope it’s not necessary. They then switch to talking about Ridge and his decision to live with Eric, and not return to Brooke. What does she need to do to get Ridge to come back home?

Brooke/Ridge: Brooke is in her living room when the lights suddenly go out. Just then, Ridge enters saying security let him know the power was out. Brooke tells him that she fell up the stairs and hurt herself. She’s freaked out, but glad it was Ridge at the door. He wants to put some ice on her injured leg.

Sheila/Finn: Finn sees Sheila through blurry eyes and calls her mom. She comforts him whilst he looks very confused. He looks around and wonders if he’s in the hospital. Sheila explains how she is taking care of him.

Finn asks about Steffy and Sheila looks distraught. She changes the topic and moves on to managing his pain. Finn continues to ask questions and Sheila continues to shut him up. Sheila tells him the fact he is alive is a miracle.

Finn wonders what happened and asks pointed questions. Sheila capitulates and tells him he was shot…and she adds how sorry she is. He wonders why he isn’t in the hospital.

Sheila reminds him she is a trained nurse. It’s up to her to take care of him. She will help him recover from his terrible accident. He never should have been shot. Just then, Finn begins to remember that infamous night. He tries to ask why she is sorry he was shot. Sheila says she doesn’t want to upset him, but also asks if he remembers what happened. FINN. REMEMBERS. EVERYTHING.

Random Thoughts:

-Hope and Liam were very busy reviewing everyone else’s storylines.

-Brooke and Ridge being featured towards the end of the episode seemed very odd.

-Taylor needs a man that’s just for her.

-Brooke needs a man other than Ridge.

-Ridge needs to be alone or to be reunited with Shauna.

-Sheila’s slight irritation with Finn asking questions made me giggle… and fear for Finn.

-The look on Finn’s face when his memories came flooding back also made me fear for his future.

