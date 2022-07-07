Steven Bergman Photography

June 26, 2022 marks 30 years since Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) first began terrorizing the citizens of Port Charles on General Hospital. Lindstrom looked back on the serial killer's evolution (or evil-ution?) with Soap Opera Digest.

Like many famous characters, Ryan was originally meant to be just a short-term villain before he evolved into so much more. Lindstrom recalled:

This was supposed to be a summer storyline; they hadn’t written anything beyond three months and they actually expected Ryan to die at the end of that summer. He was just supposed to drive a wedge between Mac [John J. York] and Felicia [Kristina Wagner] in order to bring them back together. That was my sole purpose. I thought, 'Well, if I’m smart, if I don’t eat out too much, if I keep living on Rice-A-Roni, I might be able to clear these credit card bills and have a few bucks in my pocket!'

Presumed dead in 1995, Ryan rose again in 2013. Of Ryan's return, the actor shared:

Well, Kevin and Laura had turned into a very nice love story, and then it started to taper off — Genie [Francis, Laura] takes time off every year, other stories happened. I think it was Genie who said to me, 'What would you want to do?' I said, 'I don’t know. Maybe it would be cool if Ryan came back. Maybe that would, you know, spice things up a bit.' About a month after that, I got a call from Frank [Valentini, executive producer]. He says, 'Can you come by the office? Shut the door. Your brother’s not dead.' And off we went again! That’s one of the great things about it — it’s kind of the gift that keeps on giving.

Lindstrom enthused: