Skip to main content

Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers on Days of Our Lives Exits: "We Created Such a Bond"

Eli Grant, Lani Price, Days of Our Lives

Recently departed Days of Our Lives actors Lamon Archey (Eli Grant) and Sal Stowers (Lani Price Grant) opened up to Soap Opera Digest about leaving Salem. They delved into their decisions and their exit storyline.

Archey shared:

I was down to do recurring, but I just didn't want to be tied down and not have the freedom to pursue other jobs or play other characters. It's something [DAYS] couldn't deal with, and I got that. There were too many obstacles to cross over. They ultimately made the decision that they couldn't keep me on the recurring status and that was that. It's one of those things where sometimes you need a push to leave that job. It was a blessing in disguise because that's what I needed.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The co-stars and pals decided to go out together. Archey explained:

We both said, 'If you leave, I'm leaving. I'm kind of riding the wave with you.' We created such a bond and a team, and we kind of stuck to that. I am glad we got to walk off into the sunset, to use a cliché, together. It was something special that the show did.

What were their thoughts on the final twists and turns we saw in Eli and Lani's lives? Stowers said:

I loved the whole story. This is hands-down probably my favorite story of my seven years being there. I think my last episode is probably my best work. I felt very 'leading lady' in those scenes. I was so connected and so present.

The stars went on to share how much "Elani" fans meant to them, as well as their DAYS family.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: DAYS' Lamon Archey Discusses "ELani" Wedding, Sal Stowers Shares Blooper

By Carly SilverJul 1, 2020Comment
Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: DAYS' Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers Dish on Their "ELani"-Ever-After

By Carly SilverJul 8, 2020Comment
Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

BREAKING NEWS: Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers OUT at DAYS!

By Jillian BoweJun 24, 2022Comment
Lani Price, Eli Grant, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: Sal Stowers and Lamon Archey Discuss Fan Love, Tease "Another Surprise"

By Carly SilverJul 24, 2020Comment