Recently departed Days of Our Lives actors Lamon Archey (Eli Grant) and Sal Stowers (Lani Price Grant) opened up to Soap Opera Digest about leaving Salem. They delved into their decisions and their exit storyline.

Archey shared:

I was down to do recurring, but I just didn't want to be tied down and not have the freedom to pursue other jobs or play other characters. It's something [DAYS] couldn't deal with, and I got that. There were too many obstacles to cross over. They ultimately made the decision that they couldn't keep me on the recurring status and that was that. It's one of those things where sometimes you need a push to leave that job. It was a blessing in disguise because that's what I needed.

The co-stars and pals decided to go out together. Archey explained:

We both said, 'If you leave, I'm leaving. I'm kind of riding the wave with you.' We created such a bond and a team, and we kind of stuck to that. I am glad we got to walk off into the sunset, to use a cliché, together. It was something special that the show did.

What were their thoughts on the final twists and turns we saw in Eli and Lani's lives? Stowers said:

I loved the whole story. This is hands-down probably my favorite story of my seven years being there. I think my last episode is probably my best work. I felt very 'leading lady' in those scenes. I was so connected and so present.

The stars went on to share how much "Elani" fans meant to them, as well as their DAYS family.