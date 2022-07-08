Skip to main content

Sherri Shepherd Reflects on Stand-Ups in Daytime: "We Create Magic Where There is None"

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd is sharing how what she will bring to Sherri this fall. At the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, she told People:

Going into Wendy, I did it within her format and I guess the viewers liked it, because I love pop culture, but I like to find the lightness and the humor of a hot topic story.

Shepherd shared:

For me it's got to be fun, escapism. If you're a mother, specifically a Black mother like me, there's something that's always making you scared. Now they're taking away women's rights, it's always something. And I feel like people want to turn on the TV and not have to think about all that. I just want to see something that's going to make me smile and make me laugh.

How she is similar to familiar daytime faces? Shepherd noted:

Ellen [DeGeneres] is gone, and I love Kelly Clarkson because she's naturally authentic, but people underestimate a standup comic and that's where we come in. We create magic where there is none, and there is really nobody I think who can fill that void, but I'm here and that's what I'm bringing.

