The Bold and The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown on Sheila Drama: "There’s More to Come”
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is in full scheming mama mode over on The Bold and the Beautiful. The actress talked to Soap Hub about the ex-nurse discovering Li (Naomi Matsuda) was keeping Finn (Tanner Novlan) alive and Li going out in a subsequent blaze of glory.
Of the plot twist that Sheila didn't actually kill Finn, Brown mused:
It was great. It was great. I keep wondering how Brad [Bell, head writer/executive producer] is going to get Sheila out of this. He says, ‘Trust me.'
She added:
There’s more to come.
But Li made a fatal mistake in Sheila's mind that ultimately led to the doctor's demise. Brown said:
One problem Sheila had with Li is that she betrayed her. Li chose to betray her. You don’t do that.