The Bold and The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown on Sheila Drama: "There’s More to Come”

Kimberlin Brown, The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is in full scheming mama mode over on The Bold and the Beautiful. The actress talked to Soap Hub about the ex-nurse discovering Li (Naomi Matsuda) was keeping Finn (Tanner Novlan) alive and Li going out in a subsequent blaze of glory.

Of the plot twist that Sheila didn't actually kill Finn, Brown mused:

It was great. It was great. I keep wondering how Brad [Bell, head writer/executive producer] is going to get Sheila out of this. He says, ‘Trust me.'

She added:

There’s more to come.

But Li made a fatal mistake in Sheila's mind that ultimately led to the doctor's demise. Brown said:

One problem Sheila had with Li is that she betrayed her. Li chose to betray her. You don’t do that.

