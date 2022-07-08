The Bold and The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown on Sheila Drama: "There’s More to Come”

Photo: Gilles Toucas

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is in full scheming mama mode over on The Bold and the Beautiful. The actress talked to Soap Hub about the ex-nurse discovering Li (Naomi Matsuda) was keeping Finn (Tanner Novlan) alive and Li going out in a subsequent blaze of glory.

Of the plot twist that Sheila didn't actually kill Finn, Brown mused:

It was great. It was great. I keep wondering how Brad [Bell, head writer/executive producer] is going to get Sheila out of this. He says, ‘Trust me.'

She added:

There’s more to come.

But Li made a fatal mistake in Sheila's mind that ultimately led to the doctor's demise. Brown said: