The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 11-15, 2022

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) nightmare continues.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is happy with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), but is none too happy that Donna (Jennifer Gareis) cheated with Eric (John McCook).

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tells Finn that everyone thinks he is deceased.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) goes to Taylor (Krista Allen) in an official capacity.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) have real concerns about Bill’s (Don Diamont) state of mind.

Sheila and Mike (Ken Hanes) plot a path forward.

Chief Baker (Dan Martin) checks in with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about Sheila.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) decides to check herself into a mental health facility.

Taylor decides it’s a good idea to confide in Deacon her feelings about the situation with Ridge and Brooke.

Quinn and Carter try to forge a path forward.

Finn steps up his attempts to get away from Sheila.

Quinn and Donna go IN on each other.

