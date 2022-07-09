Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Taylor and Deacon Bond Over Their Frustrations With Brooke and Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 11-15, 2022
Krista Allen

Krista Allen

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) nightmare continues.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is happy with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), but is none too happy that Donna (Jennifer Gareis) cheated with Eric (John McCook).

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tells Finn that everyone thinks he is deceased.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) goes to Taylor (Krista Allen) in an official capacity.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) have real concerns about Bill’s (Don Diamont) state of mind.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sheila and Mike (Ken Hanes) plot a path forward.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Sheila Quickly Loses Patience With a Less Than Cooperative Finn

Chief Baker (Dan Martin) checks in with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about Sheila.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) decides to check herself into a mental health facility.

Taylor decides it’s a good idea to confide in Deacon her feelings about the situation with Ridge and Brooke.

Quinn and Carter try to forge a path forward.

Finn steps up his attempts to get away from Sheila.

Quinn and Donna go IN on each other. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb_spoilers_7_1_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila Quickly Loses Patience With a Less Than Cooperative Finn

By Joshua BaldwinJul 1, 2022Comment
bb_spoilers_6_25_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Quinn Tries to Stop Carter and Paris’ Wedding

By Joshua BaldwinJun 25, 2022Comment
Quinn Fuller, The Bold and the beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Quinn Asks Bridget to Help Solve The Mystery of Eric’s Racing Heartbeat

By Joshua BaldwinJun 3, 2022Comment
Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Li Unleashes Her Wrath on Sheila

By Joshua BaldwinMay 28, 2022Comment