Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 11-15, 2022

Alison Sweeney

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) head to the altar...nothing new here...even Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) are giving "we have to be supportive" vibes.

In the tradition of Salem weddings, look for something to upend the ceremony. This time, it comes in the form of Chad (Billy Flynn), who practically chokes the life out of the groom.

Watch the promo below