Days of Our Lives Promo: Will Sami Finally Get Her Happily Ever After With Lucas?
Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 11-15, 2022
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!
Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) head to the altar...nothing new here...even Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) are giving "we have to be supportive" vibes.
Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Salem Mourns Abigail Deveraux DiMera
In the tradition of Salem weddings, look for something to upend the ceremony. This time, it comes in the form of Chad (Billy Flynn), who practically chokes the life out of the groom.
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!