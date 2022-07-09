Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Will Sami Finally Get Her Happily Ever After With Lucas?

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 11-15, 2022
Alison Sweeney

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) head to the altar...nothing new here...even Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) are giving "we have to be supportive" vibes.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Salem Mourns Abigail Deveraux DiMera 

In the tradition of Salem weddings, look for something to upend the ceremony. This time, it comes in the form of Chad (Billy Flynn), who practically chokes the life out of the groom.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

