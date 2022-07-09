Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 11-15, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) overhears part of a conversation between EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Despite her marriage to Rafe (Galen Gering), much of Salem wonders if Nicole and Eric (Greg Vaughan) still have feelings for one another.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) finds herself with a new roommate.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) does her best to be a pillar of strength for Chad (Billy Flynn).

Will (Chandler Massey) tries to be a strong shoulder for Chad to lean on.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) continue to go AT each other over Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Marlena (Deidre Hall) goes IN on Kate.

Rafe gives Chad an update about Clyde (James Read).

Roman (Josh Taylor) wants to make sure Samantha Gene is sure about walking down the aisle with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Despite recent events, Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ continue to gravitate towards one another.

Chad walks back his harsh reaction to EJ’s confession.

Rafe officially questions Lucas.

Samantha Gene and Lucas walk down the aisle.

Roman tries to make amends with EJ.

Kate’s loose lips get her in trouble with Chad.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) plot their path forward.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) help Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) with Shawn Christian.

Belle eavesdrops on EJ and Samantha Gene.

Chad stuns everyone with his latest theory about Abigail’s murder.

Samantha Gene heads out of Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers