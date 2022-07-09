General Hospital Spoilers for the week of July 11-15, 2022

Maura West

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Carly (Laura Wright) rejects Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) Metro Court offer.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) tries to get back into Ava’s (Maura West) good graces.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is thrown by Nina’s reactions to him.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) decides if he wants something done right, he’ll have to do it himself.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) warns Trina (Tabyana Ali) the DA may go after her personal life.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Victor Turns His Focus to Anna

Laura (Genie Francis) worries her family will fall apart if she leaves to help Lesley.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) tries to help Carly.

Sonny (Maurice Benard)wonders what Nina is up to.

Carly fills Olivia and Drew (Cameron Mathison) in on the Metro Court’s ownership.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) tries to convince Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) that it’s time for professional help.

Esme (Avery Pohl) doesn’t anticipate what happens next.

Portia (Brook Kerr) worries about Trina.

Ava urges Trina to consider telling Diane about being with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) in the cemetery.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) to try to help with Trina’s case.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!