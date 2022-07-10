The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of July 11-15, 2022

Kimberlin Brown

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Finn's (Tanner Novlan) alive and not so well, but he doesn't fully realize what his life will be like with mama Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in the driver's seat. Sheila shuts him down when he asks about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Finn calls Sheila crazy, which really puts her into a tailspin. She threatens Finn that he will never leave his bed.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!