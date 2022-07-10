Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Sheila Threatens to Keep Finn Under Wraps for Good

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of July 11-15, 2022
Kimberlin Brown

Kimberlin Brown

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Finn's (Tanner Novlan) alive and not so well, but he doesn't fully realize what his life will be like with mama Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in the driver's seat. Sheila shuts him down when he asks about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Finn Wakes Up and Questions Sheila About Steffy

Finn calls Sheila crazy, which really puts her into a tailspin. She threatens Finn that he will never leave his bed.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb_promo_7_4_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Finn Wakes Up and Questions Sheila About Steffy

By Mike JubinvilleJul 4, 2022Comment
Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Sheila Ramps Up Her Game Plan to Stay In Finn's Life

By Mike JubinvilleSep 5, 2021Comment
Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Sheila Pushes ALL of Steffy's Buttons

By Mike JubinvilleSep 26, 2021Comment
Dr. John Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Finn's Search for His Daddy Hits Close to Home

By Mike JubinvilleNov 14, 2021Comment