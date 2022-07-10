The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of July 11-15, 2022

Mark Grossman

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

The Newman family rejoices in Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) return to her seat of power, but not everyone's celebrating. One key member missing out once again is Adam (Mark Grossman). He lets Sally (Courtney Hope) know exactly how he feels about the latest CEO shuffle at Newman Enterprises.

Adam wants to exact revenge on both Victoria and Victor (Eric Braeden). As he formulates a plan, an unlikely partner emerges from the shadows...Ashland Locke (Robert Newman). The two decide it's better to team up if they're working toward the same goal.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!