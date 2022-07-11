Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem's Peter Reckell: "This Series is Happening at The Perfect Time”

Peter Reckell, Days of Our Lives

Today's the day! Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) debuts today on Peacock. And returning DAYS fan favorite Peter Reckell (Bo) is beyond thrilled to be reprising the role of the motorcycle-riding cop. Reckell and his former leading lady, Kristian Alfonso (Hope), who is also returning for Beyond Salem, shared their excitement about joining the Emmy-nominated show with Soap Hub.

Reckell first filmed a brief appearance for the NBC soap that aired in May. He recalled of shooting the scenes with on-screen daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal):

When I came in to do my part, they hired [a stand-in to be Ciara] and you saw her over my shoulder. It was the same with Stephen [Nichols, Steve]. People were saying you guys worked so well together. I was working with a stage manager!

And Alfonso is excited that fans are still ride-or-die for "Bope." She dished:

I so appreciate and love when I see old clips [of Bo and Hope] pop up on social media. I do watch them. I become very melancholy. I feel like I blinked and time traveled so quickly. Beautiful, beautiful memories…lots of them.

What better way to celebrate summer than by making more "beautiful memories"? Reckell said:

I’ve [seen] fans keep Bo alive on Twitter. The popularity of that is just amazing. People who watched us in the ’80s and ’90s [felt] comfort and now, this series is happening at the perfect time.

