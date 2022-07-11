Let's Make a Deal and Judy Judy Among Shows With Dedicated Pluto TV Channels
Let's Make a Deal and Judge Judy are going out of this world...to Pluto TV, that is. According to Deadline, Pluto TV, Paramount Global's free streaming service, has debuted channels dedicated to each of the daytime programs.
On August 1, channels dedicated to Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will launch. This move is part of Pluto's shuffling and broadening of its programming, and gameshows, reality TV, and daytime shows have proven popular.
In a statement, Pluto TV SVP of Programming Scott Reich said:
Recommended Articles
We are always looking for ways to improve our programming offering and make it easier for the audience to find what they are looking for. Not only is this expansion driven by viewing habits we can see, we spoke directly to our audience to gain feedback on suggested changes before they were made. Everything we do puts the audience first and this optimization is the latest step to maintain our market leadership in partnership with our audience.