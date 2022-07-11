Let's Make a Deal and Judy Judy Among Shows With Dedicated Pluto TV Channels

YouTube; Ron Jaffe/CBS

Let's Make a Deal and Judge Judy are going out of this world...to Pluto TV, that is. According to Deadline, Pluto TV, Paramount Global's free streaming service, has debuted channels dedicated to each of the daytime programs.

On August 1, channels dedicated to Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will launch. This move is part of Pluto's shuffling and broadening of its programming, and gameshows, reality TV, and daytime shows have proven popular.

In a statement, Pluto TV SVP of Programming Scott Reich said: