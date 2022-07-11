Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is a woman in search of some meaning. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, Egan discussed the former con artist's latest career moves.

Coming up, Chelsea steps down from her designer position. Egan said:

Lauren [Tracey Bregman] is definitely shocked and a little upset at first because there are important deadlines coming up and now Chelsea is telling her that she basically has nothing. After Chelsea explains that her mental health is at risk, Lauren becomes understanding.

Ms. Lawson also shoots down an offer from Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) to work with Marchetti. But the third time might be the charm for Chelsea, who bumps into Billy (Jason Thompson). Egan explained:

When he asked what she thought of his podcast, she was like, 'To be honest, your podcast is boring and serious. It needs some levity.' So when Billy finds out Chelsea isn't in the design business anymore, he comes to her and says, 'You gave me great insight about my podcast. Why don't you join me?'

Egan teased: