The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Adam Puts it on The Line For Sally

Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) stuns big brother Jack (Peter Bergman).

Sharon: The therapist/coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) assists Noah (Rory Gibson) with a considerable dilemma.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) does things his way when a situation arises.

Adam/Sally: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) is furious over once again being thrown to the side so Victoria (Amelia Heinle) can get back on the throne at Newman. Adam tells Sally (Courtney Hope) he wants his big sis and father (Eric Braeden) to get it with both barrels for screwing him over.

Look for Adam to run into Ashland (Robert Newman), where they team up to take down Victor and Victoria. Meanwhile, Adam makes a massive sacrifice for Sally.

Ashland: The scheming mogul has his back up against the wall.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) uses his podcast for payback.

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) starts to side-eye Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose).

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) falls for a set-up.

Victor: The Mustache has an arduous task for Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to undertake. Victor makes a big move while he mulls over retooling Newman Enterprises. Later, Victor celebrates crushing Ashland.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) butts heads with Michael. Look for Nikki to warn Summer (Allison Lanier) about her mother-in-law (Susan Walters).

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) plots against Diane.