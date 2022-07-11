WATCH: Kelly Ripa on All My Children Spinoff: "I Don't Even Know Where That is in The Queue" (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography

It looks like fans might not get a trip to Pine Valley as soon as they'd hoped. The primetime All My Children spinoff has hit the skids, according to EP Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley).

COVID-19 delayed a whole host of projects that Ripa was working on. Ripa told ABC7:

I don't even know where that is in the queue. Hopefully, it comes back and hopefully sooner rather than later because, for me, that's really, you know, that, to me, is the thing that I care about the most because 'All My Children' is responsible for every good thing that happened to me in my life.



Watch the clip below.