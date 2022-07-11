We the People with Judge Lauren Lake to Launch This Fall

YouTube

We the People with Judge Lauren Lake is taking flight this fall. In a press release, it was announced that the one-hour program, to be hosted by Judge Lauren Lake (well-known for Emmy-winning Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court), has cleared 95% of American broadcast syndication markets. That means that the new courtroom show is a go for fall 2022.

Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios will produce and distribute the program, which will also be available to watch on Allen Media’s JusticeCentral.TV. In a statement, Allen Media Group Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen said:

We at Allen Media Group are beyond elated to add WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE to our already stellar portfolio of court shows. Emmy® Award-winning Judge Lauren Lake is an outstanding and charismatic television host. We are extremely confident that our newest court series with Judge Lake will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, and Judge Glenda Hatchett.

Lake added: