B&B's Krista Allen Teases More Story With Sean Kanan: "I Can't Wait For These Scenes to Air!"

Krista Allen Sean Kanan

The Bold and the Beautiful's Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) recently spent some time commiserating over their respective heartbreaks. Both the doc and the bad boy are less than thrilled that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have reunited for the umpteenth time, so the unexpected twosome poured their hearts out to one another.

On Twitter, Kanan exclaimed over how much he enjoyed working with Allen. The actress then teased more scenes to come between Deacon and Taylor, replying: 

Are you excited to see more of Taylor and Deacon in scenes together? Sound off in the comments!

