Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem's Steve Burton Files For Divorce

Steve Burton

Steve Burton (Harris, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem; ex-Jason, General Hospital) has filed for divorce from wife Sheree, according to TMZ. A rep for the daytime veteran confirmed the news to People. 

RELATED: Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem's Steve Burton Announces Real-Life Separation From Wife

The actor listed the couple's date of separation as March 1, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split. Burton is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the pair's three children. He is requesting that neither party be allowed to request spousal support once they have legally parted ways.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Burtons wed in 1999 and share three children: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 8.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Steve Burton, General Hospital
Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton on DAYS: Beyond Salem Role: "He Does Some Not Nice Things in This Chapter"

By Carly SilverJul 8, 2022Comment
Steve Burton, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton Dishes GH Departure and Joining DAYS: Beyond Salem

By Carly SilverMay 20, 2022Comment
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton Confirms Playing Harris Michaels on DAYS: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2)

By Carly SilverMay 2, 2022Comment
Peter Reckell, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS: Beyond Salem's Peter Reckell: "This Series is Happening at The Perfect Time”

By Carly Silver22 hours agoComment