Steven Bergman Photography

Steve Burton (Harris, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem; ex-Jason, General Hospital) has filed for divorce from wife Sheree, according to TMZ. A rep for the daytime veteran confirmed the news to People.

The actor listed the couple's date of separation as March 1, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split. Burton is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the pair's three children. He is requesting that neither party be allowed to request spousal support once they have legally parted ways.

The Burtons wed in 1999 and share three children: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 8.