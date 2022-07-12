Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan to Reprise Queen Sugar Role For Final Season

Greg Vaughan

Greg Vaughan (Eric, Days of Our Lives) is returning to Queen Sugar. Variety reports that the Daytime Emmy winner will reprise the role of Calvin, Nova's (Rutina Wesley) ex-partner, in Season 7 of the hit OWN drama, the show's last. 

Season 7 will also feature Vanessa Bell Calloway (ex-Yvonne, All My Children; ex-Ella, Saints & Sinners), Lamman Rucker (ex-Garret, AMC; ex-Marshall, As the World Turns), Glynn Turman (ex-Lew, Peyton Place), Kaci WalfallTracie Thoms, Amirah Vann, Sharon Lawrence, Ann Nesby, Reagan Gomez, Tanyell Waivers, McKinley Freeman, Vivien Ngô, and Brian Michael.

Also coming back aboard is Queen Sugar creator and EP Ava DuVernay. The Oscar winner directed the pilot and will also direct the finale. Throughout its seven seasons, Queen Sugar has featured an all-female directing team, which DuVernay promised upon the show's premiere in 2016. Over seven seasons, 42 women, 39 of whom were first-time scripted TV directors in the U.S., have helmed episodes.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films produce Queen Sugar in association with Warner Bros. Television. Queen Sugar's executive producers are DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Shaz Bennett, and Paul Garnes.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Greg Vaughan
Days of Our Lives

Greg Vaughan Books OWN’s Queen Sugar

By Luke KerrFeb 23, 2016Comment
Greg Vaughan
Days of Our Lives

Breaking News: Greg Vaughan OUT at DAYS!

By Joshua BaldwinJul 22, 2020Comment
Queen Sugar
Pop Confidential

Watch Greg Vaughan in Queen Sugar Trailer (VIDEO)

By Luke KerrJul 21, 2016Comment
Calvin, Nova Borderlone, Queen Sugar
Pop Confidential

OWN Renews Queen Sugar for Seventh and Final Season

By Luke KerrNov 17, 2021Comment