Greg Vaughan (Eric, Days of Our Lives) is returning to Queen Sugar. Variety reports that the Daytime Emmy winner will reprise the role of Calvin, Nova's (Rutina Wesley) ex-partner, in Season 7 of the hit OWN drama, the show's last.

Season 7 will also feature Vanessa Bell Calloway (ex-Yvonne, All My Children; ex-Ella, Saints & Sinners), Lamman Rucker (ex-Garret, AMC; ex-Marshall, As the World Turns), Glynn Turman (ex-Lew, Peyton Place), Kaci Walfall, Tracie Thoms, Amirah Vann, Sharon Lawrence, Ann Nesby, Reagan Gomez, Tanyell Waivers, McKinley Freeman, Vivien Ngô, and Brian Michael.

Also coming back aboard is Queen Sugar creator and EP Ava DuVernay. The Oscar winner directed the pilot and will also direct the finale. Throughout its seven seasons, Queen Sugar has featured an all-female directing team, which DuVernay promised upon the show's premiere in 2016. Over seven seasons, 42 women, 39 of whom were first-time scripted TV directors in the U.S., have helmed episodes.

DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films produce Queen Sugar in association with Warner Bros. Television. Queen Sugar's executive producers are DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Shaz Bennett, and Paul Garnes.