Days of Our Lives Head Writer Ron Carlivati: "Another Major Character is Going to be Killed"

Ron Carlivati

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati keeps the Salem drama coming, and he's not done yet! In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, the Daytime Emmy-winning scribe teased another death coming DAYS' way.

He previewed:

Another major character is going to be killed, like, in the fairly near future.

Carlivati explained the character in question will be "dead-dead," adding:

They will be killed and it leads to big story, not a murder mystery.

Who will be the next person to die? He teased:

 “It’s not Marlena [Deidre Hall], I’ll just say that.

