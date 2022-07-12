Days of Our Lives Head Writer Ron Carlivati: "Another Major Character is Going to be Killed"

AFF/Steven Bergman

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati keeps the Salem drama coming, and he's not done yet! In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, the Daytime Emmy-winning scribe teased another death coming DAYS' way.

He previewed:

Another major character is going to be killed, like, in the fairly near future.

Carlivati explained the character in question will be "dead-dead," adding:

They will be killed and it leads to big story, not a murder mystery.

Who will be the next person to die? He teased: