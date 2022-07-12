Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1052: Summer of Discontent

DC

On episode #1052 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels dive into the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

Finn gets his memories back on The Bold and the Beautiful. Part of Sheila's history is that she's a nurse so why isn't B&B paying attention to her history? Quinn and Carter heat up again.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem airs this week. The hosts tease what they're looking forward too, including seeing John Black in a gay bar and Loretta Devine.

Salem mourns Abigail's death on Days of Our Lives. Jan is having baby daddy problems. Ben and Ciara and Eli and Lani bid Salem goodbye.

Sasha's breakdown on "live" TV on General Hospital was heartbreaking to watch. Why are secondary characters like Sasha and Brando getting so much airtime when legacy characters like Maxie are being sidelined? The DC hosts speculate who it is that is calling in Carly's loan and take over her half of Metro Court. What the hell is going on with Elizabeth? We need GH to give viewers more details about the threat/conspiracy that Victor and Valentin are wrapped up in.

Does anyone believe that this Victoria on The Young and the Restless is smart enough to pull off some massive master plan and save everyone from Ashland? She hasn't been written that intelligently in many years and the hosts don't buy it. Adam is out at Newman and isn't happy about it. Should Y&R explore a Diane, Adam and Sally triangle?

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, Mike Jubinville, JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Melodie Aikels.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.