Sara Haines on Co-Hosting The View: "It is The Hugest of Honors"

ABC/Robert Ascroft

She might have been absent after she tested positive for COVID-19, but Sara Haines is sharing her love of The View. In an interview with Shadow and Act Unscripted, the broadcaster explained why she feels it is an honor to sit on the panel.

Reminiscing on the show's 25 years on the air, Haines said:

When I think of The View, I honestly remember it more watching it. I spent years tuning in because there was something so powerful about watching such different women, different decades of their lives [and] different backgrounds coming together and talking about things that really mattered-- and openly so and unapologetically so. So to even fill in on the show, I don't know how many years ago, I remember thinking, 'I'm done now. I was once a guest host on The View. I'm done. [laughs]