Should The Young and The Restless Explore a Diane, Adam, and Sally Triangle? (POLL)

CBS

On this week's Daytime Confidential podcast, the discussion of what would happen if The Young and the Restless' Adam (Mark Grossman) and Diane (Susan Walters) teamed up and caused trouble in Genoa City evolved into a debate of whether or not a Diane, Adam, and Sally (Courtney Hope) triangle would be smokin' hot to watch.

If The Young and the Restless were ever to pursue a Diane, Adam, and Sally triangle, which pairing would you be rooting for?