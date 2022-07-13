Booked and Busy: All My Children's Josh Duhamel to Make Feature Directorial Debut

Josh Duhamel is getting ready for some big-screen moments. The former All My Children star is set to star in Buddy Games 2, which will also mark his feature film directorial debut. Recently, he appeared in the hit drama series The Thing About Pam, while he'll also be seen in upcoming flicks like rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez.

All My Children

Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) will feature on the new season of NBC's Who Do You Think You Are?, premiering July 10

(ex-Jason) will feature on the new season of NBC's Who Do You Think You Are?, premiering July 10 Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) is set to direct and star in Buddy Games 2, the sequel to his 2019 comedy Buddy Games; Buddy Games 2, his feature directorial debut, picks up with Duhamel's character, Bobfather, and his pals going on a surprise journey after one of their friends dies...and they bump into Spring Break!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will host a global talent search for new members of boy band Menudo

General Hospital

Demi Moore (ex-Jackie) has launched the Demi x Andie swimsuit capsule collection

Guiding Light

Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) will feature on the new season of NBC's Who Do You Think You Are?, premiering July 10

One Life to Live

Scott Evans (ex-Oliver) has joined the cast of the Amazon series With Love for Season 2

The Young and the Restless