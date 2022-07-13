Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: All My Children's Josh Duhamel to Make Feature Directorial Debut

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel is getting ready for some big-screen moments. The former All My Children star is set to star in Buddy Games 2, which will also mark his feature film directorial debut. Recently, he appeared in the hit drama series The Thing About Pam, while he'll also be seen in upcoming flicks like rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez.

All My Children

  • Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) will feature on the new season of NBC's Who Do You Think You Are?, premiering July 10
  • Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) is set to direct and star in Buddy Games 2, the sequel to his 2019 comedy Buddy Games; Buddy Games 2, his feature directorial debut, picks up with Duhamel's character, Bobfather, and his pals going on a surprise journey after one of their friends dies...and they bump into Spring Break!

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will host a global talent search for new members of boy band Menudo

General Hospital

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

  • Demi Moore (ex-Jackie) has launched the Demi x Andie swimsuit capsule collection

Guiding Light

  • Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) will feature on the new season of NBC's Who Do You Think You Are?, premiering July 10

One Life to Live

  • Scott Evans (ex-Oliver) has joined the cast of the Amazon series With Love for Season 2

The Young and the Restless

  • Loren Lott (ex-Ana) has signed on to star in Praise This, Universal Pictures' musical comedy about youth choirs
  • Corbin Bernsen (ex-Todd) has boarded the Showtime comedy The Curse 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Eva Longoria
Soaps

Booked and Busy: Y&R Grad Casts Feature Directorial Debut

By Carly SilverMay 5, 2021Comment
Christopher Sean
Soaps

Booked And Busy: DAYS Alum to Guest Star on NCIS: Los Angeles

By Carly SilverOct 6, 2021Comment
Jaime Ray Newman, Brittany Allen
Soaps

Booked And Busy: ABC Soap Alums to Star in Adaptation of Comic Series Grendel

By Carly SilverSep 15, 2021Comment
Lindsay Hartley
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 24, 2021

By Carly SilverFeb 24, 2021Comment