Dex (Evan Hofer) is shaking up General Hospital as a man on a (secret) mission for Michael (Chad Duell). Hofer chatted with Soap Opera Digest about joining the soap.

Hofer wasn't a stranger to the world of soaps. He explained:

I’d actually had a few auditions for some different soaps over the years and for some different roles on GENERAL HOSPITAL, and it just worked out this time. The stars aligned! And it’s been really cool to see all the people in my life who’ve come out of the woodwork and said, ‘I’m a huge fan of GH! I’ve been watching it for years!’ They’re so excited and they tell me stuff from the show that they remember from, like, 20 years ago when they started watching. I’m so grateful to our wonderful casting director, Mark Teschner. Because we’re still in the pandemic world of Zoom [auditions], I [booked this via] a self-tape, so I actually hadn’t met Mark in person. When I finally got to meet him probably a month-and-a-half ago, I thanked him so thoroughly.

He is particularly excited to be working with Maurice Benard (Sonny), saying:

I am really grateful that so much of my stuff early on was with Mo. This is a new medium for me and I’ve been able to learn from him. Mo really took me under his wing on day one. I actually found out after I met him the first day we worked together that we’ve both worked with Frances Fisher [ex-Suzette, GUIDING LIGHT], who is a wonderful, spectacular actor that I learned a ton from when I worked with her a few years ago. She told me, ‘You’re working with Maurice! I know Maurice! We did a movie together [LUCY & DESI: BEFORE THE LAUGHTER]!’ It kind of became a great connection for Mo and me.

Hofer said of his character: