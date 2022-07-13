Retiring Makeup Artist Patti Denney Looks Back on Career at The Young and The Restless

Veteran The Young and the Restless makeup artist Patti Denney is now retiring. An integral part of the crew since 1980, Denney reminisced about her career at Y&R with Soap Hub.

Denney said of her decision to step down:

It’s bittersweet. It’s a relief in one respect, but Y&R has been my life for so long. I started on the show in 1980. I became a cosmetologist, and I was fortunate enough to meet the department head Harry Merrit. He asked if I was interested in working at CBS Television City [home to Y&R]. Originally, I was a body makeup artist, and I did that for 10 years. I’d make sure body makeup was flawless like when Nikki [Melody Thomas Scott] and Paul [Doug Davidson] jumped into a pool. Then, I became a full-time makeup artist.

Denney worked closely with many Y&R stars over the year, including the late Jeanne Cooper (ex-Katherine). She said:

I had the best relationship with her. At one point, I started going to her dressing room to make her up. She deserved that respect. She loved the crew. She had the best relationship with her teammates. She’d say, ‘Hey, I’m getting lunch, everybody.’ And then, she throw down money. We’d say, ‘No, Jeanne. You don’t have to do that.’ She’d say, ‘Just get me a sandwich.’

Asked about makeup for Cassie's (Camryn Grimes) death scenes, Denney said: