Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) welcomed a familiar face for veteran fans: Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson)! Megan was a lead character in the 1980s and is back on the streaming series. On the DAYS YouTube channel, Wilson told viewers all about playing Stefano DiMera's (Joseph Mascolo) darling daughter then and now.

Wilson noted that Megan started out as a sweet girl who had history with Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) heart. She said:

When I came on, I was the innocent, sweet, desperately-in-love-with-Bo high school girlfriend who'd come back to Salem and was wanting and hoping to steal his heart back.

But Megan wasn't all that innocent, as it turned out she headed up a cartel that wanted particular prisms to save Stefano's life. She apparently died, but as we know, not everyone presumed dead in Salem is forever gone! Wilson said:

It has been nearly 37 years. Kristian Alfonso [Hope], it was absolutely beautiful seeing her again. Her face lit up; her smile could not have been bigger. It was really gorgeous. to just share a great, big hug with her, and it was lovely. Peter Reckell, same thing.

She added:

It just felt like being home.

Watch Wilson talk all things Megan below.