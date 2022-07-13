Skip to main content

Wendy Williams Weighs in on Final Talk Show Ep: "There Was Nothing I Liked"

Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams is getting candid about the conclusion of her talk show. The last episode of The Wendy Williams Show aired June 17 and was hosted by permanent guest co-host Sherri Shepherd.

In a new interview, the former radio DJ told The New York Post:

There was nothing I liked about the [the final episode of] ‘Wendy Williams Show.'

Asked about why she did not appear in the finale, Williams responded:

[Debmar-Mercury] didn’t ask me to do that, so I didn’t. I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, ‘Eek!’

She explained:

Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on ‘The Wendy Williams Show. Except for Fat Joe.

