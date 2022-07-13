Wendy Williams Weighs in on Final Talk Show Ep: "There Was Nothing I Liked"

Wendy Williams is getting candid about the conclusion of her talk show. The last episode of The Wendy Williams Show aired June 17 and was hosted by permanent guest co-host Sherri Shepherd.

In a new interview, the former radio DJ told The New York Post:

There was nothing I liked about the [the final episode of] ‘Wendy Williams Show.'

Asked about why she did not appear in the finale, Williams responded:

[Debmar-Mercury] didn’t ask me to do that, so I didn’t. I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, ‘Eek!’

She explained: