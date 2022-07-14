Skip to main content

General Hospital's Parry Shen Lends Voice to Netflix's Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Parry Shen

General Hospital star Parry Shen (Brad) is lending his talent to an exciting new project. The actor shared on Instagram that he voices the character of Weimin, a komodo dragon, in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

The animated series, available to stream starting today on Netflix, features the return of Jack Black, star of the original Kung Fu Panda film, as the voice of Po the panda. Peep the announcement below.

