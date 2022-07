Multi-Soap Veteran Kristen Alderson to Appear on The Locher Room July 20

Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr, One Life to Live/General Hospital; ex-Kiki, GH) is headed to The Locher Room. The fan-favorite Daytime Emmy winner will sit down with host Alan Locher to discuss her acting career and notable roles, including her standout turns on ABC soaps.

Don't miss the interview, set to take place on Wednesday, July 20 at 3 PM EST; stream it live here.