WATCH: Steve Burton and Deidre Hall Dish What to Expect With Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography; AFF/Steven Bergman

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) stars Steve Burton (Harris) and Deidre Hall (Marlena) made an appearance on NBC affiliate station WTMJ-TV's The Morning Blend to discuss the new episodes of the Peacock series. Hall gave a little taste of what what's to come for longtime fans of DAYS and stated:

It's a bit of a travel series; we have a lot of our supercouples traveling to different parts of the world to have their adventures. So that will be fun for the audience. It's a little different.

Burton weighed in and explained the streaming series can still be watched by viewers, even if they aren't up to date on what's taking place with their favorite Salemites. According to Burton:

The exciting thing about this is that you don't have to necessarily watch Days of Our Lives to enjoy the show. Like Deidre says all the time about Ron [Carlivati], our head writer, he gets to go crazy because you don't necessarily the network constraints that you would on streaming.

Burton also gives a little hint about what Harris has cooking with Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso). To find out more, watch below.