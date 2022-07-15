Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge and Taylor Head to Monaco to Support Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 18-22, 2022
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) becomes mobile and suddenly wonders what happened to Li (Naomi Matsuda).

Mike (Ken Hanes) stands up to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) help Chief Baker (Dan Martin) establish Mike’s role in Sheila’s escape.

Finn tries to get Mike to help him out.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) he has some post-traumatic stress from finding Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Bill (Don Diamont) catch up about Katie (Heather Tom).

Ridge is allowed to question Mike.

Sheila breaks and tells Finn about Li’s crash into the sea.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge take off for Monaco to help Steffy.

Bill has an epiphany.

Deacon goes to Taylor for professional therapy.

Finn continues to plot how he can possibly escape Sheila’s grasp. 

