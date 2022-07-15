Corday Productions Releases Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Soundtrack

Revisit the sounds of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) whenever you'd like! According to Deadline, the Peacock hit has released a 44-minute score soundtrack to all digital platforms.

Produced by Emmy-winning composers D. Brent Nelson and DAYS executive producer Ken Corday and released by Corday Productions, the album was recorded on the Burbank, California, lot of Warner Bros. The pair brought on a 44-piece string orchestra, plus a harpist, to lend their musical talents to the process.

In a statement, Nelson shared:

There are places in our show where a cinematic approach enhances the storytelling in a big way. Yes, we are absolutely pushing the envelope in terms of putting music to picture in our genre… And sure, we could settle for a string section half this size. But why? 44 strings sound amazing, especially on the Eastwood Stage at Warner Bros. It’s very exciting and so much more fun doing it this way. There’s a sense of tradition and magic happening as the cues are being performed. For me, this is it. This is the thing.

Corday said: