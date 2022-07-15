Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Paulina Reveals Her Grand Plans For Abe’s Political Career

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 18-22, 2022
Jackée Harry

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Rafe hires Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) at the Salem PD.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) become roomies.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) decide to get married.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Jada meet for the first time.

Will (Chandler Massey) heads to Hollywood.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) is a strong shoulder for Chad (Billy Flynn).

Evan (Brock Kelly) and Kristen make each other’s acquaintance.

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) meets with the Governor (Mark Bramhall)

Johnny (Carson Boatman) pops the question to Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Kristen reminds Gwen of who she is.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) goes to bat with Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) for Belle (Martha Madison).

JJ (Casey Moss) goes IN on Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Paulina (Jackée Harry) has grand plans for Abe (James Reynolds).

A villainous presence arrives in Salem.

Jake (Brandon Barash) presents Ava (Tamara Braun) with a gift.

Gwen goes to see Xander.

Kristen plays with Gabi (Camila Banus).

Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) pops up at the DiMera mansion.

Shawn Douglas gets an unexpected shock.

Ava and Jake get all hot and heavy.

Xander and Sarah’s wedding is interrupted when Jada halls her in for questioning. 

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

