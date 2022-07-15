General Hospital Spoilers for the week of July 18-22, 2022

Nicholas Chavez

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Cody (Josh Kelly) takes Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) on a date to the stables.

Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial commences.

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) returns to Port Charles.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) worries about the fate of her friend.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) gives Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) troubling news.

Britt is not terribly excited about Cody as a potential beau.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Esme (Avery Pohl) go to war.

Laura (Genie Francis) exits Port Charles to help Lesley.

Celebration of Willow’s pregnancy is interrupted.

Portia (Brook Kerr) leans on Marshall (Robert Gossett).

Austin (Roger Howarth) receives disturbing news about Britt.

Mac (John J. York) holds a forum for Port Charles to perform at The Haunted Star.

Anna (Finola Hughes) rebuffs Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) romantic overtures.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is surprised by who she runs into at the cemetery.

Willow hides her potential health problems from Michael (Chad Duell).

Spencer has a proposition for Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West).

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) confides in Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) confides in Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) about his issues with Nina and Carly (Laura Wright)

Chase (Josh Swickard) gives a second thought to Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) suggestion.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) and TJ have a tense encounter in the steam room.

Felty (Brian Norris) returns to mess with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

