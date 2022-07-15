The Bold and The Beautiful's Tanner Novlan on Finn: "His Fears For The Worst Couldn't be Higher"

AFF/Steven Bergman

The Bold and the Beautiful's Finn (Tanner Novlan) knows something strange is up. After all, he's just woken up from a coma and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) appears to be keeping him from the rest of his family! In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, Novlan discussed Finn figuring out what's really going on.

After working on Sheila's partner-in-crime Mike (Ken Hanes), the dashing doc goes to Sheila for details about Li (Naomi Matsuda). Novlan explained:

Finn knows there is no way Sheila could have revived him by herself. He's a doctor. She's a nurse. He realizes it would have taken a very trained professional to know how to properly bring Finn back and he wants to learn who helped her.

After grilling her, Finn gets Sheila to admit that Li perished in a car crash. Novlan said:

He is devastated. Li is the only mother he ever knew. He went into the medical profession because of her.

He added: