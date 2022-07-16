Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Marlena Uses Her Hypnotic Powers to Jar Lucas' Memory

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 18-22, 2022
Deidre Hall

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

The investigation into Abigail's murder heats up when more people come to the table to help solve the case. Rafe (Galen Gering) welcomes a newcomer, Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu), to the Salem PD.

Meanwhile, Dr. Marlena (Deidre Hall) uses her psychiatric powers to hypnotize Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) to see what he can remember when he was blacked-out drunk.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

