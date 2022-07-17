Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: The Walls Close in on Sheila as Mike Faces Questioning

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of July 18-22, 2022
Kimberlin Brown

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) gets feistier as his health improves, which puts a kink in Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) plans. He warns her the police will eventually catch up with her, but she isn't in the mood for a reality check.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Sheila Threatens to Keep Finn Under Wraps for Good

Meanwhile, Baker (Dan Martin) tracks down her accomplice Mike (Ken Hanes), who faces questioning by Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

