The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of July 18-22, 2022

Kimberlin Brown

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) gets feistier as his health improves, which puts a kink in Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) plans. He warns her the police will eventually catch up with her, but she isn't in the mood for a reality check.

Meanwhile, Baker (Dan Martin) tracks down her accomplice Mike (Ken Hanes), who faces questioning by Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

