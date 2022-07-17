The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: The Walls Close in on Sheila as Mike Faces Questioning
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of July 18-22, 2022
Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!
Finn (Tanner Novlan) gets feistier as his health improves, which puts a kink in Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) plans. He warns her the police will eventually catch up with her, but she isn't in the mood for a reality check.
Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Sheila Threatens to Keep Finn Under Wraps for Good
Meanwhile, Baker (Dan Martin) tracks down her accomplice Mike (Ken Hanes), who faces questioning by Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!