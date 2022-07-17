Ratings, Rants, and Raves: The Bold and the Beautiful Posts Weekly and Yearly Gains; Ties The Young and the Restless in Both Key Demos

Katherine Kelly Lang, Thorsten Kaye

Soap Opera Network has posted the soap opera ratings for the week of July 4-8, 2022. Each of the daytime dramas were at least partially preempted on Monday, July 4. Therefore, the ratings for those days do not count towards these totals. For the most part, it was a pretty good week for our four remaining soap operas. Let’s get into it…

General Hospital (2.060 million/1.4) was the big winner for the week, gaining an impressive 154,000 total viewers and halting a recent downward trend as Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) had his loyalty tested by Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), and Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) life began spinning out of control, both before and during her television appearance. The ABC daytime drama held steady across all key demos, but dropped 45,000 viewers from the same week last year. GH was the only one of the soaps to drop viewers year to year.

The Bold and the Beautiful (3.060 million/2.1) had a very solid week, gaining 104,000 total viewers as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) began to lose patience with both Mike (Ken Hanes) and Finn (Tanner Novlan), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) chose Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) over Taylor (Krista Allen). The CBS daytime drama held steady across all key demos by tying The Young and the Restless for number one in both Women 18-49 and Women 25-54. B&B also managed to gain 28,000 total viewers from the same week last year. Of note, B&B has drifted a bit from perennial #1 Y&R, but still remains within striking distance with 304,000 total viewers separating the two.

Days of Our Lives (1.671 million/1.2) also experience ratings joy this week, gaining 86,000 total viewers as Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) attempt to sail away with Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and the wee baby Shawn Christian was thwarted by arch nemesis Belle (Martha Madison), and Orpheus (George DelHoyo) enlisted Evan (Brock Kelly) in his plans for escape. The NBC daytime drama had mixed results with the key demos as they dropped a bit amongst women 18-49, but managed to hold steady and tie GH with Women 25-54. DAYS also managed to gain 46,000 total viewers from the same week last year. Of note, the difference in viewership between DAYS and GH has begun to slowly shrink, and sits at 389,000 total viewers this week.

The Young and the Restless (3.364 million/2.3) had a fairly healthy week, gaining 64,000 total viewers as Sally (Courtney Hope) asked Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to be COO of Newman Media ,and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) returned with flashback tales of her evisceration of Ashland Locke (Robert Newman). The CBS daytime drama held steady across all key demos, and managed to gain 23,000 total viewers from the same week last year.

