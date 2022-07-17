The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of July 18-22, 2022

Robert Newman

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victor (Eric Braeden) threatens Ashland (Robert Newman) for breaking Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) heart, but there's no doubt there's more to Victor's punch than meets the eye.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: The Newman Black Sheep Finds an Unlikely Ally in His Quest For Revenge

Victoria's family warns her that Ashland may be out for blood. She feels more threatened as Ashland's rage grows.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!