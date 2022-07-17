Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Fears Grow as Ashland's Anger Cuts Loose

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of July 18-22, 2022
Robert Newman

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victor (Eric Braeden) threatens Ashland (Robert Newman) for breaking Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) heart, but there's no doubt there's more to Victor's punch than meets the eye.

Victoria's family warns her that Ashland may be out for blood. She feels more threatened as Ashland's rage grows.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

