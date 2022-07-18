Skip to main content

Dancing With The Stars' Alan Bersten Choreographed Bo and Hope's Beyond Salem Dance

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso

On Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2), Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) proved they haven't missed a beat with their sizzling chemistry and heavenly dancing. Just who was responsible for those beautiful moves between the two DAYS actors? Dancing With the Stars choreographer and dancer Alan Bersten is the one fans can thank. 

Bersten expressed how much fun he had working with Reckell and Alfonso on Twitter and applauded their work. Bersten tweeted:

