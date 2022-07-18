Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Higher Stakes

Tabyana Ali

Honey, this week on General Hospital, it appears the residents of Port Charles are playing a high-stakes game of poker, and we are watching it unfold.

At Trina's (Tabyana Ali) trial, Joss (Eden McCoy) tells Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) she knows who is behind the sex tape, and it isn't the young lady rocking the microbraids!

On Spoon Island, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) wants Esme (Avery Pohl) to give him what he wants.

At GH, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) tells bestie Brad (Parry Shen) things are going to end in a disaster, while Sonny (Maurice Benard), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), and Brando (Johnny Wactor) break up a fight between Dex (Evan Hofer) and Michael (Robert Adamson) at Volonino's Gym.

Sounds like some delish mess is going to take place. Watch the promo below!

