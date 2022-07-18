Skip to main content

General Hospital's Brook Kerr on Recent Scenes: "My Heart Jumped When I Read That Material"

Brook Kerr

Brook Kerr (Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital) is sharing her joy over recent scenes. On an episode of GH last week, Portia spoke to her boyfriend Curtis' (Donnell Turner) Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) about her daughter Trina's (Tabyana Ali) upcoming trial. 

In that conversation, Portia stated how she believed that race played a part in Trina being targeted by Esme (Avery Pohl). In response to the scenes, which reflected real life, Kerr tweeted:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Brooke Kerr
General Hospital

Passions Alum Brook Kerr Heads to General Hospital

By Carly SilverFeb 26, 2020Comment
Portia Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Promo: Trouble is Brewing

By Jillian BoweMay 16, 2022Comment
Portia Robinson, Maura West, General Hospital
General Hospital

First Impressions: Brook Kerr as Portia Robinson on GH

By Mike JubinvilleMar 5, 2020Comment
Vernee Watson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH's Vernee Watson to Guest on Peacock's Bel-Air

By Carly SilverMar 7, 2022Comment