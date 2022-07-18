General Hospital's Brook Kerr on Recent Scenes: "My Heart Jumped When I Read That Material"

AFF/Steven Bergman

Brook Kerr (Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital) is sharing her joy over recent scenes. On an episode of GH last week, Portia spoke to her boyfriend Curtis' (Donnell Turner) Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) about her daughter Trina's (Tabyana Ali) upcoming trial.

In that conversation, Portia stated how she believed that race played a part in Trina being targeted by Esme (Avery Pohl). In response to the scenes, which reflected real life, Kerr tweeted: