Josh Kelly is front and center on General Hospital as (possibly) reformed bad boy Cody Bell. The actor spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Cody's attraction to Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and how their romance does—or doesn't—take off.

The pair's first date takes place at the stables...AKA where Cody works. Kelly mused:

I think that sounds romantic, but Dr. Westbourne doesn't see it that way. I think Britt would have preferred something. different.

He said:

He doesn't realize that they are probably actually more right for each other than he knows, so he is just kind of saying things to try to get the desired response. He's just kind of being more banal and humdrum than he actually is because he doesn't want her to think that he's crazy!

The date doesn't go swimmingly, but Cody isn't about to give up. Kelly shared: