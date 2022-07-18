General Hospital's Laura Wright Tests Positive For COVID-19

AFF/Steven Bergman

Actress Laura Wright (Carly) has tested positive for the coronavirus. The General Hospital star revealed the illness via her Instagram stories on July 15, where she posted a picture of her COVID-19 at home test kit results and stated:

Wright and her beau, former GH star Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter), were vacationing in Colorado when she contracted the virus and are isolating. Yesterday, Wright gave an update to how she was feeling on and stated:

Feel better, Laura.