Peter Reckell Thanks Fans For Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Support

JPI, Howard Wise

Peter Reckell (Bo Brady, Days of Our Lives) is showing some love for fans showing him and Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2 love. Reckell thanked fans for watching the Peacock streaming series and for the comments from viewers on Twitter. Reckell tweeted:

Is a third installment on the way? Reckell tweeted to fans: