Joshua Morrow

Jack/Phyllis: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and Red (Michelle Stafford) try to figure out their relationship. Look for Jack to give Allie (Kelsey Wang) sound advice while Phyllis plans some payback against Diane (Susan Walters).

Nick/Victoria/Ashland: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) may think things are fine now that she's gotten Locke (Robert Newman) out of her life, but her little brother (Joshua Morrow) doesn't think so. Nick is worried Ashland may still retaliate against Victoria as long as he's in Genoa City. Victoria needs to listen to Nick because Ashland startles her when she sees him just leering at her through the window.

Victoria threatens to call GCPD on him, but he claims he means no harm. Meanwhile, Nick decides to swing by Victoria's after talking with Billy (Jason Thompson). When Nick shows up, the lights are on, but Victoria never answers the door. Nick believes she went to sleep and leaves but decides to double back and enter the back door after he starts feeling something isn't right. What will Nick find?

Sally: The spunky redhead (Courtney Hope) is put to the test by Victoria. Watch for Nick to offer some advice to Sally.

Adam/Sally: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) decides to keep his lady love employed at Newman Media. He has to break up with her and puts on a hell of a show to convince her. Adam lights into Sally and tells her how Victor (Eric Braeden) doesn't respect her and that she is a hindrance to his father's acceptance, which he won't get as long as he's with her.

Sally is taken aback by Adam's actions. But she puts two and two together and figures out Adam is just putting on an act to save her job and begs him to stop. Watch for Adam to be conflicted on whether to keep up with his actions or let Sally know he's just doing this to help her career.

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) and Phyllis butt heads.

Victor: The Black Knight decides he has to do things his way. Look for Victor to question Adam's behavior.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) teams up with Phyllis and Ashley to take down Diane.

Tessa: The songbird (Cait Fairbanks) has a revelation.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) gives some bad news.