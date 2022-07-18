Skip to main content

Today Show Kicks Off Digital Deep Dives With Issa Rae Story

Issa Rae Today

Tomorrow, Today is kicking off a new venture. According to Variety, NBC's morning show will release its very first digital cover story. These deep dives into the lives of cultural movers and shakers will receive coverage on Today's website, show, and social media. The first person to be profiled will be writer/actor/comedian/TV maven Issa Rae.

The Today team hopes to bring in viewers who enjoy magazines like Good Housekeeping and People. NBC News senior VP Libby Leist, who oversees Today, said:

We are really trying to age down our audience across the brand.

Leist noted:

Digital and social platforms are a great way to do that, a reinvention of the ‘Today’ brand for newer and younger audiences.

Today's digital-first projects will appear quarterly, part of a digital revamp. The program hired veteran journalist Sylvia Obell to interview Rae, with Ravie B. photographing the star. The story will first pop up on Today.com, though Rap Sh*t executive producer Rae will also appear twice on Today tomorrow.

Today has been ramping up its written digital content, publishing 1,300 original pieces in June: a new record for the site. NBC News has also brought on more lifestyle reporters. When not everyone is watching TV, this is an important investment, Leist said. She explained:

It’s our job to reach different audiences that won’t turn on the television. That’s what we are working on through our digital and streaming platforms, reaching audiences that are not necessarily viewing the broadcast but who are interested in the brand from a lifestyle standpoint.

